Chaotic Bonfire Night in Greater Manchester with over 200 incidents

It was another chaotic Bonfire Night across Greater Manchester, with fire crews attending more than 200 incidents in the space of just one evening. Crews were attacked with bricks as they put out a series of bin fires while police officers had fireworks launched at them as mayhem gripped some of the the region's streets on Sunday (November 5).

The North West Fire Control, who take calls for the service, handled a total of 364 calls on Sunday night, with fire crews attending a total of 212 incidents - a figure slightly lower than last year's 245 incidents. The night, considered one of the busiest and most dangerous to emergency services crews, still descended into chaos in some areas despite stark warnings from police, the fire service and ambulance service about the dangers of fireworks and bonfires. Across the whole Bonfire Night weekend (Friday November 3 to Sunday November 5) NWFC handled 744 calls and GMFRS crews attended 432 incidents. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said incidents attended included many uncontrolled or unattended bonfires as well as several isolated instances of anti-social behaviou

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Battling Bonfire Night mayhem with Manchester's firefightersThe M.E.N got a glimpse of Bonfire Night with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Another year of bonfire night carnage on the streets of Greater ManchesterFor the emergency services, it remains one of the busiest and most dangerous nights of the year

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester & Greater Manchester News: Live updates & in-depth coverageManchester news updates from the Manchester Evening News team. Covering central and Greater Manchester, including news from Oldham, Rochdale and Glossop.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Evening News: Number one for news, opinion, sport & celebrity gossipManchester Evening News - Covering central and Greater Manchester, including news from Oldham, Rochdale and Glossop.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Evening News: Number one for news, opinion, sport & celebrity gossipManchester Evening News - Covering central and Greater Manchester, including news from Oldham, Rochdale and Glossop.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Evening News: Number one for news, opinion, sport & celebrity gossipManchester Evening News - Covering central and Greater Manchester, including news from Oldham, Rochdale and Glossop.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »