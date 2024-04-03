Chaos on M60 with Major Collision, Road Sweeper Tipping Over and Taxi on Fire

There has been three days of chaos on the M60; with a woman left seriously injured in a major collision, a road sweeper tipping over onto its side closing the motorway for hours and a taxi erupting into flames on a slip road. Emergency services have descended on three different scenes since Easter Monday (April 1), with police, fire crews and paramedics having to work quickly to treat those involved and manage miles of congestion as a result of numerous closures.

The first incident struck on Monday afternoon, when a major collision involving two cars and a van was reported on the M60 between junctions 23 and 24. READ MORE Blackley fire: Emergency services issue 'avoid the area' warning as new images show extent of huge blaze An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene, landing in the middle of the carriageway after a woman was knocked down while she was 'assisting another vehicle

M60 closed following serious incident as air ambulance attends to woman injured in collision

Woman rushed to hospital after 'serious collision' closes M60 for hours

M60 'serious' collision - police issue numerous warnings

