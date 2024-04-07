Chaos Erupts in Tag Team Match as Luchadors Crash Live Event

The tag team match descended into chaos as it reached its climactic end when two huge luchadors showed up ringside at the live event from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia , Pennsylvania . Dominik was about to unleash a chair on his dad when two burly men in Eagles-style green masks jumped the barrier to stop him. Johnson threw Dominik into the ring post which turned the tide of the match.

The elder Mysterio was able to take advantage and landed a frog splash which secured the win for him and his partner. Jason and Travis Kelce in hysterics over Arnold Schwarzenegger's one Super Bowl pledge. Kelce and Johnson eventually removed their masks to reveal themselves before tearing off their shirts and celebrating in front of the Philly crowd

