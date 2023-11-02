Channel Islands residents forced to leave homes as Storm Ciarán hits

As of 3:30am on Thursday 2 November, 40 people and their eight pets have been put up in alternative accommodation, and three people have been taken to Jersey's hospital for emergency treatment., where wind speeds of over 100mph have been recorded.

Floods are closing roads and - with a number of roofs breaking apart - entire properties have been left devastated. Gloucester Street in St Helier runs alongside the island's hospital. The road has been closed by Jersey Police as of 5:30am due to "concerns about an area of the hospital roof".is not thought to have experienced the same levels of damage - but several floods and trees down have been reported.Power cuts, flooding and property damage have been widespread.There has been extensive damage to property around Jersey.She described the damage: "All the windows are smashed in...

