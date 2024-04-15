Channel 4 issues statement on Rachel Riley's future following offensive tweet

Channel 4 have issued a statement on Rachel Riley 's future after fans called for the Countdown presenter to be sacked following an ' offensive tweet '.

The tweet, which has now been deleted, which sparked a huge backlash, Riley wrote: "For 6 months now, people have been out on our streets proudly calling for the 'Intifada Revolution. If you want to know what 'Globalised Intifada' looks like, see the Sydney Mall. 5 victims stabbed to death and 8 transferred to hospital, including a baby, due to one man and a knife.

Top TV news Riley also apologised over her tweet and said that her original message had been "misunderstood". "Just to clarify, my intention with this tweet was not to say this attack was caused by any ideation or to link it to Islamic extremism.

