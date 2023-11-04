Changing of the Guard at Old Trafford

I spent most of yesterday contemplating, also trying to absorb what I had witnessed at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. Every man in black and white stripes admirably stepped up to the mark and the manner in which this game was won will be talked about for years. There is a changing of the guard happening in the EPL and for the last fifteen months at least, it is Eddie Howe’s superb Magpies who have been the quickest out of the blocks in hunting down the Septic Six
. The win against Manchester United at Old Trafford with a depleted Newcastle United team of mostly squad players and rookies, will have got a lot of people talking and now taking proper notice. Do I think we can beat them and send Arteta’s Gunners back down to the Smoke with their tails between their legs? Some of our regular / experienced players will be back in from the start and the whole squad will be buoyed by the Gallowgate atmosphere, which I anticipate will be electric. As I sat in the Fat Ox in Whitley Bay yesterday, there was roughly about 260 years of experience at wor table… Each of us were just that little bit happier as we supped on our pints
