Changes to Universal Credit Threshold Could Lead to Sanctions

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has made a change to the Universal Credit threshold that could potentially lead to sanctions. According to an update on the DWP's website, individuals claiming Universal Credit while in employment will now be required to earn more money or risk being summoned by their work coach.

The new information regarding the Administrative Earnings Threshold (AET) indicates that low-income workers will now need to earn over £743 every month, or they may be compelled to seek alternative employment. The AET is the minimum amount that part-time workers must earn to avoid having to undertake additional job searches and potentially face sanctions on their benefits. Starting from April, the DWP has set this earnings threshold at £743 for an individual, equating to roughly 22 hours of work at the Minimum Wage (£8.60), or 16 hours of work at the Living Wage (£11.44) per wee

