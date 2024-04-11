Changes to UK Visa Rules Cause Struggles for Families

Changes to visa rules costing people thousands of pounds extra “destroy the notion of the UK as a place where families can thrive”, campaigners said as a new mother told of struggling with separation from her husband.

As the minimum income for family visas rose by more than £10,000 to £29,000 from Thursday, the organisation Reunite Families UK claimed the values of family and love are being treated as “as yet another political football to be sacrificed in order to receive better poll or electoral results”. The measures, first announced in December, are part of what the Government has described as “an accelerated and comprehensive programme of reforms” to address “unsustainable” levels of legal migration to the UK.The minimum income requirement will rise further to £38,700 by early 2025. It had remained unchanged for more than a decade, and helps to ensure families are self-sufficient and not relying on public funds, whilst making a positive impact on the economy, the Home Office said. But Argentinian Eugenia Morales said the uncertainty around her and her seven month-old baby daughter being able to reunite with her husband in the UK has taken a toll on her mental health. The 30-year-old has been with her partner Connor White for three years but is unsure now whether, after having their daughter in her home country, she will be able to join him in Englan

Visa Rules UK Families Campaigners Minimum Income Requirement Reforms Migration Mental Health Separation

