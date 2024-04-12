Changes to Qualifying Format for 2024 Formula 1 Season

In 2023, conventional qualifying took place on Friday afternoon, while the sprint was the main event on a Saturday. Instead for 2024, the sprint shootout has been moved to Friday afternoon after practice, with the sprint race itself taking place first thing on a Saturday. Conventional qualifying has retained its usual spot on Saturday afternoon - the final session before the main grand prix on Sunday.It’s a shortened race, on Saturday morning.

A sprint race is a 100km dash to the finish without pit stops.A new format has been introduced for the 2023, featuring a one-hour practice session on Friday followed by the Sprint Shootout. This qualifying will follow the same format for normal qualifying, but with descending time (12 mins for Q1, 10 mins for Q2 and 8 mins for Q3). For the additional Saturday qualifying, teams will be required to use new medium tyres in Q1 and Q2, before switching to softs for Q3. The intention of the changes is to add more jeopardy in Q3 and potentially result in pole position being decided by a single-lap shootout.Grid penalties incurred in first practice or qualifying will apply to the grand prix

Formula 1 Qualifying Format Sprint Shootout Sprint Race Changes Excitement Pole Position

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CRASH_NET_F1 / 🏆 100. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice ResultsSaturday practice results from thePortuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Six Nations 2024 Super Saturday: Wales vs Italy, Ireland vs Scotland, France vs England LIVE!Tune in for all the updates from Saturday's Six Nations Super Saturday: Wales vs Italy, Ireland vs Scotland and France vs England.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

The 10 best tips for the 2024 Grand National and Saturday’s full card at Aintreei's champion tipster examines every race to point you in the right direction on the final day of the Grand National Festival

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Grand National 2024 Aintree weather forecast for Thursday, Ladies Day and SaturdayThe forecast is fortunately set to be brighter than the rainy conditions that have battered Merseyside today

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Primark Easter 2024 opening hours for Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and MondayOpening times for Primark stores across Greater Manchester this Bank Holiday weekend

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Formula E implements Manufacturers' Trophy for 2024Formula E has announced the launch of a Manufacturers’ Trophy which will be implemented into the current 2024 season.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »