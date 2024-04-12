Changes to Qualifying Format for 2024 Formula 1 Season

In 2023, conventional qualifying took place on Friday afternoon, while the sprint was the main event on a Saturday. Instead for 2024, the sprint shootout has been moved to Friday afternoon after practice, with the sprint race itself taking place first thing on a Saturday. Conventional qualifying has retained its usual spot on Saturday afternoon - the final session before the main grand prix on Sunday.It’s a shortened race, on Saturday morning.
A sprint race is a 100km dash to the finish without pit stops.A new format has been introduced for the 2023, featuring a one-hour practice session on Friday followed by the Sprint Shootout. This qualifying will follow the same format for normal qualifying, but with descending time (12 mins for Q1, 10 mins for Q2 and 8 mins for Q3). For the additional Saturday qualifying, teams will be required to use new medium tyres in Q1 and Q2, before switching to softs for Q3. The intention of the changes is to add more jeopardy in Q3 and potentially result in pole position being decided by a single-lap shootout.Grid penalties incurred in first practice or qualifying will apply to the grand prix
Formula 1 Qualifying Format Sprint Shootout Sprint Race Changes Excitement Pole Position
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »