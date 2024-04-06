Changes to Play-off Format in UK Ice Hockey League

Last year saw a straight two-leg knockout format employed by league bosses for the quarter-finals, the four winners going on to Coventry’s SkyDome Arena where two one-off semi-finals produced a final between Leeds Knights and Raiders, Ryan Aldridge’s team going on to secure a league and play-off double. This year sees the UK’s second tier revert to the group format in the first phase of the post-season that it opted for two years ago.
It was the league’s first-ever post-season given the inaugural 2019-20 campaign was cut short by the Covid pandemic. The subject of play-off formats is one that has surrounded the British game for many years, with all divisions – from the Elite League down – placing greater emphasis on the regular season league title, the play-offs little more than a knockout tournament hammered on the en
UK Ice Hockey League Play-Off Format Group Format Knockout Format Covid Pandemic
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »