Changes to Individual Savings Accounts (ISA) to be enforced this week

Savers across the UK will be subjected to a number of changes this week. It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that Individual Savings Accounts ( ISA ) will face a number of reforms set to be enforced on Saturday, April 6. ISA s are a special type of savings account which offers provides payments free of tax. There are four main types of ISA s, which all offer different benefits and drawbacks. This includes Cash ISA s, Lifetime ISA s, Stocks and Shares ISA s, and Innovative Finance ISA s.

During each tax year, savers are given a £20,000 limit to put into their ISA - this will remain frozen for the 2024/25 tax year. Some of the changes being put in place will help both new and old savers be more flexible with their accounts while making many parts of the process more stress-free. We've broken down everything that will change with ISAs this week

