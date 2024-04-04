Changes to Child Benefit and High Income Child Benefit Charge

Parents claiming Child Benefit will see a number of changes take place this week. From the start of the new tax year on Saturday, April 6, Child Benefit will see higher rates alongside many other benefits across the country. Meanwhile, a change to the High Income Child Benefit Charge will see more fairness for more than 100,000 families. Child Benefit helps support parents in bringing up a child through monthly payments.

Anyone parent can claim Child Benefit as long they're responsible for the child's upbringing and the child is under 16 years old or under 20 and still in education or training. Read more: HMRC change means millions of families will now receive £102 every four weeks To see all the changes affecting Child Benefit this week, read below... Rate increase Like many other benefits and tax credits, Child Benefit will be receiving higher rates from the start of the new tax year. According to HMRC, this will be worth an extra £83.20 for families with one chil

Child Benefit High Income Child Benefit Charge Tax Year Benefits Parents Payments

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millions of parents to benefit from increased Child Benefit paymentsHM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed that millions of parents will benefit from increased Child Benefit payments from later this week - worth an extra £83.20 a year for families with one child. Child Benefit claimed for additional children is also increasing, going up by £54.60 per year, with no limit on the number of children that can be claimed for. All of these changes will come into effect from April 6. This means that families will receive an annual payment of up to £1331 for their first child, and up to £881 for every child after that. Increases in payments are added on automatically, so parents should see the benefits boost when it lands in their bank accounts.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

US and UK experience high levels of working-age mortality compared to high-income countriesA new study by researchers at the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science (LCDS) and Princeton University reveals that US working-age adults are dying at higher rates than their peers in high-income countries; the UK is also falling behind.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Child Benefit payment dates changing due to Easter holidaysMany families will see a change to their Child Benefit payments over Easter – because of the upcoming Bank Holiday this weekend

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

DWP child benefit payment changes set to hit thousands in MarchThe changes are due to the upcoming Easter bank holidays

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Martin Lewis warns parents about changes to Child BenefitMartin Lewis warns parents about the changes to Child Benefit and clarifies that previous penalties still need to be paid.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Use our Child Benefit calculator to see how much you will saveThe Chancellor announced changes to Child Benefit in his Budget speech

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »