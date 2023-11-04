Changes to be Made as a Result of Byres Road and Church Street Urban Realm Improvements

The Byres Road and Church Street Urban Realm improvements will result in several changes. Church Street will become a one-way road (southbound) for its entire length, with no entry from Dumbarton. Torness Street will change its direction of travel from westbound to eastbound.

