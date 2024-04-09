Changes in Your Skin Could Indicate a Life-Threatening Condition, Warns Pharmacist

If your skin breaks out in lumps or bumps, you'll often be tempted to dismiss it as a harmless rash. But a pharmacist has warned Brits not to overlook changes to their skin, as they could be vital clues to a life-threatening condition . From a subtle discoloration to a change in texture or feel, skin can serve as a silent messenger of the first signs of an underlying issue.

Whether you're curious about a pimple, dry patch, or discoloration, your skin can act as a barometer for your general wellbeing. Skin is a major organ, capable of revealing not just cosmetic but also potentially life-threatening conditions - it's not something to take lightly

