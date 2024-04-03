Changes in Parking Enforcement and Payment Methods in Northern Ireland

Motorists in Northern Ireland are reacting to changes in how to pay for parking and who enforces fines. The Department for Infrastructure and local councils have reached an agreement, making blue coat parking attendants responsible for off-street public parking in certain areas. Eight councils have signed a new enforcement contract with Marston (Holdings) Ltd.

Additionally, a new cashless parking system will be introduced at some council-run pay and display car parks, while still accepting cash. In County Tyrone, volunteers have spent weeks clearing a blockage on the River Blackwater, which they describe as being 'half the size of a football pitch'. A church in Northern Ireland has also introduced sign language interpretation for its services

Changes to Council Run Car Parks in Northern IrelandChanges to council run car parks, including cashless payments and blue clad attendant staff enforcing the rules, have come into effect in parts of Northern Ireland this week. Eight local councils have entered into a new enforcement contract with Marston (Holdings) Ltd to provide enforcement services within its off-street car parks. This change commences at the start of April but as April 1st and 2nd are non-charging days due to the Easter holidays, enforcement begins on Wednesday, April 3rd.

