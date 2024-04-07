Changes in Child Benefit, Benefits, and Pensions

Here's a round up of the changes...Child benefitThe amount people can earn before child benefit is reduced or taken away is increasing.At the moment, people lose 1% of the benefit for every £100 they earn over £50,000. At £60,000, the benefit is cut completely.From this month, the benefit won't be reduced until one parent earns more than £60,000. And it will only go completely at £80,000. Benefits Benefits and tax credits that are linked to inflation will rise by 6.7% this month.

That was the level CPI in September.For joint claimants over the age of 25, universal credit standard allowances will rise from £578.82 to £617.60 per month.PensionsThe state pension will rise by 8.5% this month.The 'new' state pension, for those reaching state pension age on or after 6 April 2016, will rise to £221.20 a week - up from £203.85.The 'basic' state pension, for those who took it out prior to April 2016, is rising to £169.50 a wee

Child Benefit Benefits Pensions Inflation State Pension

