Changes in Cast Work Spark Concerns at ITV's Coronation Street

Bosses at ITV 's Coronation Street have reportedly sparked concerns by making changes to how the cast work. Sources at the soap have claimed that ITV chiefs have been forced to cut extras and scale back scenes to cut costs. They are said to be taking a "minimal" approach as they're faced with alleged shrinking budgets. As well as reducing the numbers of extras used, group scenes (such as those filmed in the Rovers Return) are also reportedly being cut back.

The move is said to have created a tension among some of the soap’s stars – many of whom are paid by the scene. And some are understood to have become aware of a marked difference in the scripts last month. It is also reported that show bosses are increasing “back-to-back” filming – when actors start on set at 7am and film all day. According to The Mirror, one insider said: “The bosses have decided we will take a far more minimal approach to storylines going forward, and are cutting the number of actors who appear in them. "As large numbers of the cast are paid by scene, that means paying fewer actors to be on set. The changes haven’t gone down well with the cast. "Many of them are panicking about what these cuts mean for their futures. The Corrie cast is absolutely massive – it has well over 50 cast members in total – and some of them haven’t filmed for weeks, so they are starting to get really worried about the axe falling on them before lon

