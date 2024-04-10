Changes in Brain's Vasculature Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

Dr Caghan Kizil, of Columbia University, suggests that changes in the brain's vasculature may be responsible for the development of Alzheimer's disease. The study looked at the genes of individuals at risk of Alzheimer's but who have not developed the disease. It was found that these individuals may have genetic variants that protect them from the condition. The findings could lead to the development of new therapies to prevent or treat Alzheimer's.

Currently, around 944,000 Brits are living with dementia, and this number is expected to exceed one million by the end of the decade

