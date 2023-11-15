Chanelle speaks out about facing online trolling after eviction

'I'm just trying to navigate through this narrative of me being a b*tch, which really isn't the case'has been pretty vocal – as have some of her fellow evictees – about the 'horrible' trolling she has faced via social media, after receiving what she describes as the 'b*tch narrative' on the show.

Chatting to heatworld soon after leaving the house, Chanelle explained how she was wasn't shocked at the result as she knew how she 'would've been perceived' on the outside, stating that she had fully prepared herself for a 'bad reception'.Chanelle told heatworld, 'I expected to go. I wasn't shocked that I was nominated because I broke the rules, I knew how it looked, I knew how we would've been perceived, so I wasn't shocked that I was nominated and I wasn't shocked that I was evicted. So, I did kind of prepare my self for that. I think I prepared myself for a bad reception because I already knew how it was going to be perceived

