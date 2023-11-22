Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement: What it means for you

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement includes "110 measures to help grow the British economy", covering a variety of topics such as welfare and tax cuts. But what do these measures actually mean for you? Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled the measures on Wednesday as part of the Autumn Statement. The statement covers an array of measures, including national insurance cuts, supporting British businesses and changes to welfare.

Here are the key points and highlights from the Autumn Statement: The economy and personal finances Increased benefits: The government has now increased Universal Credit and other benefits from April 2024 by 6.7 per cent in line with September's inflation figure. This will see an average increase of $470 for 5.5 million households next year Increased Local Housing Allowance rate: Local Housing Allowance rate will increase to the 30th percentile of local market rents. This means 1.6 million households will receive an average of £800 of support next yea





