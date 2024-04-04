Chance the Rapper Confirms Split from Wife Kirsten Corley

A year after he was spotted going solo at a Caribbean festival, Chance the Rapper has confirmed his split from wife of five years, Kirsten Corley . The pair, who have two children together, asked for 'privacy and respect' while co-parenting is ironed out and they adjust to the separation. In a joint statement on Instagram, Chance and Kirsten, both 30, wrote: 'After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.

' Chance the Rapper, real name Chance Bennett, married the influencer in 2019, having first begun dating six years before. The statement continued: 'We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. 'God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together

