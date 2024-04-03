Chance the Rapper Announces Divorce from Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper has announced that he is set to divorce Kirsten Corley. 'After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,' the pair announced on Wednesday in a joint statement via Instagram Stories. 'We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together.' The former couple, who are both 30, continued: 'God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.

' The No Brainer rapper – who was spotted dancing inappropriately with another woman last year – and Kirsten share daughters Kensli, 8, and Marli, 4. Chance the Rapper issued a statement on his Instagram Stories announcing his divorce from Kirsten Corley 'After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,' the pair announced on Wednesday in a joint statement, pictured in 2018 'We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,' the estranged couple wrot

