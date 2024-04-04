Championship Manager and Player of the Season Nominees Announced

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior have been nominated for Championship manager of the season. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville, Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics are up for the player of the season prize. McKenna has guided Suffolk side Ipswich to the top of the second tier as they try to secure back-to-back promotions.

Farke, who previously won the award while in charge of Norwich in 2021, has helped the Whites maintain an unbeaten home record this season as they look for an immediate return to the top flight. Rosenior's Tigers are six points off the play-offs, after a run of six games without a win had dented their push for a top-six spot. Dutch winger Summerville has been key to Leeds' strong showing, with 17 goals and eight assists, while Foxes midfielder Dewsbury-Hall has scored 13 and claimed a further 11 assists for the third-placed side

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK

