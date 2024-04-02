Champions Larne face Cliftonville in crucial showdown

Champions and leaders Larne travel to third-place Cliftonville in a huge showdown at Solitude. The clash comes just three days after the sides met in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup. On that occasion it was Jim Magilton's Cliftonville who claimed a deserved 2-0 win. In the final they will meet Linfield who are also in action tonight. David Healy's Blues - who sit just two points behind Larne with six games remaining this season - travel to Carrick Rangers in their latest acid test.

We have now reached the stage of season where ability and mettle come into play. The pressure is starting to ramp up.Meanwhile, there are four games in the Championship including Bangor vs Portadown.(Image: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton) Kyle McClean has been earning the plaudits for his performances this season which have helped put Linfield in contention for a 'Treble'.fina

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cliftonville 2 Larne 0: RECAP the Reds dump out Larne to set up final with LinfieldJonny Addis and Ronan Hale the heroes for Cliftonville

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cliftonville vs Larne LIVE updates, TV info and more from Irish Cup semi-finalThe Reds and the Invermen face off as they bid to join Linfield in the Irish Cup final

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cliftonville vs Larne TV and live stream info for Irish Cup semi-finalCliftonville and Larne meet at Windsor Park on Saturday evening - kick-off 5.30pm

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cliftonville vs Larne and Carrick vs Linfield LIVE score updatesCliftonville take on Larne at Solitude while Linfield travel to Carrick Rangers - both kick-off at 7.45pm

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cliftonville vs Larne TV and live stream info for Tuesday's gameCliftonville take on Larne at Solitude on Tuesday night - kick-off 7.45pm

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cliftonville and Larne set for Premiership showdownCliftonville and Larne meet for the second time in four days on Tuesday night. The North Belfast Reds emerged on top in Saturday's Irish Cup semi-final, Jim Magilton's side claiming a 2-0 win at Windsor Park. Now it's time for a massive Premiership showdown as the race for the Gibson Cup intensifies. Larne currently lead Linfield by two points with just six games remaining, while Cliftonville are a further five points back in third. Victory is essential if Magilton's men want to keep alive their hopes of a first title since 2014.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »