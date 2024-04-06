Challenges for UK Farmers Amidst Wettest 18 Months on Record

England has experienced the wettest 18 months on record, causing significant problems for farmers. Crop production has been drastically reduced due to waterlogged fields and a harsh winter. Low crop prices and high input costs have highlighted the volatility of the farming sector.

The incoming government will face challenges in providing security for farmers in an uncertain world.

