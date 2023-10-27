Challenge North America, Race 2: Perfect Perrina takes the win

The final act of the 2023 Ferrari Challenge took place this afternoon at the Mugello circuit and involved all four classes of the North America division of the Maranello one-make series. Roberto Perrina was the star of the afternoon, triumphing with a masterful race against Matt Kurzejewski, already crowned the series’ champion, but who blotted his copybook today with a last lap contact with Brian Cook while he was fighting for the runner-up slot.

Justin Rothberg, the Ferrari of Palm Beach driver, was grateful for the penalty as he climbed up to second position, while taking home the success and title in the Pirelli AM class. Behind him was Cameron Root, winner in the Shell class and third overall. Root also had the satisfaction of winning the category title, but he would have won it anyway even without getting onto the podium.

