Chain Reaction Cycles to Close Flagship Store in Belfast

Chain Reaction Cycles has announced the closing of its flagship store in Belfast which acted as the retailer’s main in-person store across the UK and Ireland, three months after its parent company filed for insolvency as the woes for WiggleCRC continue. The store, located at Balmoral Plaza on Boucher Road, opened in 2012 and has acted as the retailer’s main in-person store across the UK and Ireland.

Earlier this week, the company on its Facebook page that the decade-old store will finally close its doors next month. Chain Reaction Cycles said:"We will continue to serve all our customers through our online store, chainreactioncycles.com, where you can shop our full range and receive support, warranty, and aftercare services from our customer service team." "With the store closing soon, we are offering some incredible deals as we sell through our remaining stock. Please feel free to visit us in the coming week





roadcc » / 🏆 21. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault on woman in BelfastA 32-year old man, Mateusz Psujek, has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Belfast. Psujek, who has a history of similar offenses, will also spend an additional 18 months on licence after his release. The incident occurred in October 2022 when Psujek approached the woman on the Ravenhill Road and tried to assault her.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Journalists' Predictable Reaction to the MatchThe article discusses the predictable reaction of journalists to a recent match and their preconceived notions about the outcome.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the End of GlobalisationThe US was for decades the exemplar of free market globalisation. President Joe Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act continues the push for re-industrialisation by using tax credits, loans and grants in a bid to create a domestic clean energy supply chain. The FT looks at three companies using IRA incentives to invest in the US and examines whether the legislation signals the end of globalisation.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Interiors shop granted planning permission for in-store barA Ribble Valley interiors shop has been granted planning permission for an in-store bar, prompting concerns about setting a precedent. The shop, DMD Design, has become a community social hub, but the application raised questions about noise disturbance, live music, outside drinking, traffic, disabled access, and town centre viability. Despite these concerns, councillors voted to grant mixed-use planning permission.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Plenty of Deals Still Available at JD After Boxing DayDespite the queues outside Lush, JD had people talking with its deals. Shoppers found the store jam-packed and difficult to navigate. Online shopping offers a more comfortable alternative.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Best deals for Steam Winter Sale 2023Get your wallets ready because the holiday season has brought a slew of Steam Winter Sale 2023 best deals that are hard to pass up. Aside from containing numerous classic and ever-popular games, this year’s iteration also includes several critically acclaimed creations, such as the 2023 Game of the Year award winner. Of course, if you’re still saving up and want to know when the event concludes, we’d recommend taking a look at the Steam Winter Sale 2023 end date and time beforehand. You can also check out the PSN Store Christmas Sale 2023 that’s simultaneously taking place, with more than 500 PlayStation titles getting discounted

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »