Cervical Cancer to be Eradicated in England by 2040, NHS Leader Promises

Cervical cancer will be eradicated in England by 2040, according to an NHS leader. England is one of the first countries to set a deadline for defeating cervical cancer. Vaccines in schools and cervical screening will be key in eliminating the disease. Efforts will be made to increase vaccination rates and the number of women screened for cervical cancer.

