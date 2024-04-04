Certain Foods Can Have Similar Hunger-Suppressing Effects as Ozempic

Some foods can influence the same hunger-quelling signals that Ozempic does. Certain vegetables, animal proteins and soups can keep you full. READ MORE:The 'Oat-Zempic' trend is the latest diet fad to gain viral status. The weight loss hack involves drinking a twice daily concoction of blended oats, and is said to elicit similar hunger-suppressing effects to Ozempic .

Clips posted to TikTok demonstrating the trend have attracted millions of views, with advocates claiming to have lost 10 pounds in a few weeks, But experts say the Ozempic-like effect of foods isn't limited to oats; there are many ingredients that are known to keep hunger at bay for especially long periods. That's because they trigger the release of GLP-1 - the 'fullness' hormone that is also provoked by injecting Ozempic. These include foods high in protein, fiber - such as oats - or water, Michelle Routhenstein, a registered dietitian told the Daily Mai

Foods Hunger Ozempic Weight Loss Diet Trend Oats GLP-1

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cruise ship passengers warned to avoid certain 'disgusting' foods at the buffetRegular cruisers have opened up about some of the grub you're likely to come across in the communal dining rooms while sailing the seven seas, condemning some of it as 'disgusting'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

REVEALED: The foods with the same hunger-killing effect as Ozempic...as dieters go mad for oat...Certain foods, like broccoli, minestrone soup and eggs might help you feel full for longer because they increase the release of the hormone triggered by Ozempic.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Precautions needed when folks taking Ozempic, Wegovy undergo anesthesiaPatients taking Ozempic or Wegovy should take precautions when undergoing anesthesia. This is because these medications can affect blood sugar levels and may interact with anesthesia drugs. It is important for healthcare providers to be aware of these potential interactions and adjust anesthesia accordingly.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Ozempic maker 'very optimistic' after revealing new weight loss pill twice as effective as existing jabsThe maker of the weight loss drugs Ozepmic and WeGovy has revealed a new pill for weight loss that’s twice as effective as its existing jabs.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

New weight loss pill more effective than Ozempic: Novo NordiskAn experimental new weight loss pill from Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk could be twice as effective as its blockbuster Ozempic and Wegovy jabs, early results from a small trial have suggested, sending the firm's shares soaring.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

The horrifying and uncomfortable Ozempic side effects that left me bedboundAsk Sam King how she lost weight and she'll smile and say: 'Simple healthy eating and exercise.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »