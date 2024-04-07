CERN Conducts First Particle Collision in Large Hadron Collider

CERN researchers conducted the first collision of particles on Friday by shooting beams of protons down the tunnel of the Large Hadron Collider . The world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator smashed protons together, bringing scientists closer to understanding the Big Bang . The LHC recreated what happened 13.8 billion years ago by shooting three beams of protons down a 17-mile-long tunnel at nearly the speed of light.

The goal was to create massive new particles that are believed to be powering our universe. The LHC will continue to keep the beams moving until Monday for analysis, and more collision testing is planned until October

CERN Particle Collision Large Hadron Collider Protons Big Bang Universe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CERN to test world's most powerful particle accelerator during April's solar eclipse to search for...The Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful accelerator, is set to smash protons at near speed of life next month for the first time in two years.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Nasa's asteroid collider turned its test into an 'oblong watermelon'It was the size of a stadium, too.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Large tree falls on Edinburgh couple's roof during Storm KathleenAn Edinburgh couple and their friend had a narrow escape when a large tree fell on their roof during the havoc caused by Storm Kathleen in the capital on Saturday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Miners' Strike 40 Years On: A Reflection on Britain's Last Large-Scale Industrial BattleSimon Greaves, an FT journalist, reflects on the miners' strike 40 years later, discussing the key players and the impact it had on Britain. The strike, which lasted 358 days, resulted in significant casualties and financial costs.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Strong smell led police to large cannabis farmPolice found more than 230 cannabis plants

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

This large 1TB Lexar Play microSD card is a bargain from Amazon right nowReece Bithrey is a twenty-one-year-old freelance journalist who reviews and writes about shiny things for a living. Lots of shiny things.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »