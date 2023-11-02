CEO shares the 2 strategies he uses to prevent a toxic workplace: Embracing ‘honest feedback' and ‘celebrating failure'

When Rick Nucci was five years into his CEO job, he realized something important: The way he spoke to employees was hurting his company more than helping it.

In a sense, Nucci discouraged a specific kind of toxic atmosphere, where rampant aggressive criticism results in downtrodden employees. By doing so, he put Guru on a path to a different type of toxic workplace, he says — where a lack of honest and clear communication could lead to languishing projects and frustrations boiling over.

It often took multiple rounds of meetings for Nucci and his team to get on the same page. Guru moved too slowly for its clients, leaving Nucci"squirming" in his seat, he says. He'd then direct his frustration toward his employees, he adds.Here's how he learned that he was part of the problem, and the two skills he says he adopted to help prevent toxicity from taking root in his workplace. headtopics.com

When Nucci returned to his desk, he started trying to choose his words more carefully, he says. His goal: Make sure his comments were always thoughtful enough for employees to appreciate the feedback, even if they disagreed with it.

"It's really the idea that I am doing this to help the person," Nucci says."And I have the confidence and the conviction that even in the moment, if it stings, they're going to look back and they're going to reflect positively."Another critical piece of creating a culture of honest feedback, says Nucci:"celebrating failures." headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

The disabled musicians embracing virtual realityA new project is helping disabled musicians to play specially-designed virtual instruments. Read more ⮕

Bournemouth boss makes honest Liverpool admission ahead of Carabao Cup clashBournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has spoken about the challenge his side can expect against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night Read more ⮕

Michael Mosley names winter habit that has 'health and mood-boosting benefits''Embracing' the challenging climate of the UK can do wonders for your physical and mental health. Read more ⮕

Celebrating 25 Years of Grim Fandango: A Thank You to FansTim Schafer and Double Fine express gratitude to fans for their support and memories of Grim Fandango on its 25th anniversary. Read more ⮕

DUP councillor claims account ‘hacked’ after comment celebrating Newry floodsBusinesses have been flooded with thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to their premises during Storm Ciarán Read more ⮕

Concert celebrating the music of video games coming to LiverpoolVideo Games in Concert will feature music from The Last of Us and World of Warcraft Read more ⮕