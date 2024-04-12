Celtic Striker Adam Idah's Confidence Soars After Scoring Dream Goal

Celtic striker Adam Idah is feeling extremely confident after scoring a fantastic goal against Rangers . Despite his goal putting Celtic ahead, the match ended in a draw. Idah hopes that Celtic fans recognize his talent and ability to score important goals.
He believes that scoring goals boosts his confidence and he is currently playing at his best.
