Celtic Seek Clarification from Scottish FA over VAR Process in Old Firm Derby

Celtic have asked the Scottish FA for clarification over the VAR process that led to Rangers being awarded a penalty against them in the Old Firm derby on Sunday at Ibrox, believing that referee John Beaton wasn’t shown a crucial angle of the controversial incident involving Alistair Johnston and Fabio Silva .

In the opening minutes of the second half, with Celtic two goals up, Rangers forward Silva took a tumble in the Celtic box following a tackle by Johnston, with on-field official Beaton initially waving away claims for a penalty and cautioning Silva for simulation. However, following a VAR review, Beaton changed his mind, rescinding the yellow card and awarding Rangers a spot-kick that was converted by James Tavernier to give the Ibrox men a lifeline in the contest. Celtic believe though that the clips Beaton was shown did not include one that showed Johnston had in fact made contact with the ball before coming into contact with Silva, and they are adamant that the subsequent challenge didn’t meet the threshold in the rules for the official to deem it to be ‘careless, reckless or having excessive force’. They have therefore written to the Scottish FA to voice their concerns around the VAR process

