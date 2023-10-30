Celtic Midfielder Matt O'Riley Not Considering Exit Amid Premier League Interest

Matt O’Riley isn’t contemplating a Celtic exit amid claims the Hoops midfielder is being eyed by English Premier League pair Brighton and Brentford.

Reports south of the border suggested the Hoops midfielder was on the radar of the two top flight clubs but Record Sport understands the 22-year-old former Fulham graduate has no interested in leaving the Scottish Premiership champions any time soon after signing a new contract just last month to keep him at the club at least until 2027 after summer bids were rejected from Leeds United and Bologna.

O’Riley was signed by former boss Ange Postecoglou in his first season at the club for £1.5 million from MK Dons and that was described as an “absolute steal” by Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish who hopes O’Riley sticks around for the long haul. Dalglish, writing in his Sunday Post column, said: "I believe he cost in the region of £1.5 million from MK Dons, which is an absolute steal. He has matured and his game has improved. headtopics.com

"It was good business to tie him down on a long-term contract. He will also be benefiting from having Callum Mcgregor in beside him. Callum is hugely experienced and a knowledgeable footballer. It would be wonderful for the Celtic fans if they thought this team could stay together for another 18 months. Several players will be attracting interest and the business model is to sell for large transfer fees and that has been successful for them.

Brighton Interested in Celtic Midfielder Matt O'Riley Brighton are closely monitoring the impressive performances of 22-year-old midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has made a big impact since joining Celtic . O'Riley has scored six goals and provided four assists in 13 appearances this season, including a standout performance in the Champions League. The Denmark youth international has become a fan favorite at Parkhead and has caught the attention of Brighton 's scouts as they assess potential midfield options. Read more ⮕

Leeds United summer target Matt O'Riley now worth '£40m' says team-mateA look at the latest Leeds United transfer rumours Read more ⮕

Dalglish: Celtic could achieve something special if key players stayKenny Dalglish believes Celtic could achieve something special if Brendan Rodgers can hold on to his key players, but acknowledges that money plays a significant role in football. Despite their 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid, Dalglish admits that Celtic are likely to finish bottom of their Champions League group. However, he sees signs of improvement in players like Kyogo and Matt O'Riley and believes they can grow under Rodgers if they stay together. Dalglish acknowledges that it will be challenging to keep the team intact, as several players are attracting interest. Read more ⮕

Kenny Dalglish praises Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi as an 'absolute steal'Kenny Dalglish has hailed Kyogo Furuhashi as a great signing for Celtic , stating that the striker has improved significantly in the past year. Dalglish also praises Matt O'Riley and believes there is more to come from him. He suggests that Celtic 's recruitment has been impressive and expects them to strengthen in the January transfer window. Read more ⮕

