Celtic making progress towards settling historical abuse claims

Solicitors say "significant progress" has been made towards Celtic settling legal claims of historical abuse , for what the BBC understands could be millions of pounds. Celtic indicated it was seeking to settle the cases in September. A spokesperson added: "We do not yet have all necessary evidence to commence settlement negotiations and so the court has granted a further short list of four months to allow opportunity to do so given the complexities of this task.

" In recent years several former coaches and officials at the club have been convicted of sexual offences against teenage players spanning decades. for a US style "class action" group litigation to proceed against Celtic for alleged abuses at Celtic Boys Club. The boys' club was established as a feeder team to the senior Celtic side in 1966 and the two clubs had close ties, sharing players, officials and premises. Celtic had always insisted that it wasn't responsible because the boys' club was an "entirely different organisation." Lawyers acting for the former players argue the boys club and Celtic were "intimately connected" and the senior club was "vicariously liable" for assaults carried out. The litigation relates to historical claims of sexual assault by convicted paedophiles Jim Torbett - the founder of the Boys Club - and Frank Cairney, a former coach

Celtic Settlement Historical Abuse Legal Claims Progress

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic 4, Livingston 2: Maeda is Celtic's hero as he breaks Livi heartsCeltic progressed into the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Lions' expense

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The 'beyond belief' on-air BBC reaction to Rangers penaltyRangers penalty award vs Celtic slammed as 'beyond belief' in on-air BBC rant.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Ex-Celtic star starring in new BBC series filmed in GlasgowAn ex-Celtic star is among the celebs starring in a new BBC series filmed in Glasgow

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

BBC comedy quietly axed as star says 'it's over' and fans are furiousThe show which first aired on BBC Two in 2016, has been axed by the BBC

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

The BBC celebrates ABBA in April 50 years since their Eurovision win in 1974This April, the BBC celebrates this remarkable anniversary with a range of programmes on BBC Two, Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Welcome to the new BBC.comBBC.com – the BBC's international website – has had a makeover

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »