Celtic legend Tierney predicts tough derby match against Rangers

The latest clash could have a huge bearing on which side of the city the Scottish Premiership crown goes to come May, with Celtic only a point ahead in the league standing - having played a game more. Tierney , 26, was a key star in the Celtic team that dominated Scottish football between 2014 and 2019 before joining Arsenal for £25million.

international last donned green and white hoops, yet the defender, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad, has still been cheering Brendan Rodgers’ men on from afar. He reckons this weekend’s derby match will prove a tough encounter for his old team because they will be up against a packed Ibrox and have zero away fans in the ground. Despite that, he insists he has every faith they can do secure a memorable victory to help shift the title momentum. “It promises to be an incredible match," said the Hoops hero."I really hope for a Celtic win, but I know how difficult it is going to Ibrox. It will be even tougher without any fans

