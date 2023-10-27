Celtic land another bumper Uefa fine for Lazio pyro and 'offensive' banner

Celtic have been slapped with a €23,500 fine by UEFA for the display against Lazio - following the Parkhead club being punished for fireworks in the away clash with Feyenoord.

The Hoops copped a €23,400 fine for letting off flares in last month’s Champions League clash with Feyenoord in De Kuip - and UEFA have punished the Scottish Premiership champions for their use of pyro as well as their "offensive" banner display before their eventual 2-1 defeat to the Italian giants. The club have been fined €3,500 for the fireworks and €20,000 over the banner that was unveiled by the Green Brigade.

Before the clash with the Serie A side at Celtic Park, Celtic had pleaded with fans not to set off pyrotechnics amid rising fines. Celtic – along with numerous clubs around the continent – have been hit by several fines over the past 10 years totalling up to more than £250,000 for pyro and banners. headtopics.com

