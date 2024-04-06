Celtic in Talks to Sign 28-Year-Old Cakir as New Goalkeeper

Brendan Rodgers is actively scouring the market to fill the void left by Hart's decision to call time on his illustrious career at the end of the season. With a plethora of contenders speculated to fill Hart's gloves, an emerging report from Turkish publication Taka suggests that 28-year-old Cakir could be the chosen one to don the No. 1 jersey for the Hoops.
It's indicated that negotiations are already in motion, with Celtic seeking formal permission to engage in discussions with Cakir's management team and legal representatives. A pivotal Zoom call between the player and Rodgers is also on the cards, underscoring the seriousness of Celtic's pursuit. The Scottish champions are believed to be readying a substantial offer of £7.5 million to lure Cakir to Parkhead, with the intricacies of the deal meticulously outlined in correspondence attributed to CEO Michael Nicholso
Celtic Goalkeeper Cakir Negotiations Offer Brendan Rodgers
Celtic kick start £7.5m transfer bid for experienced goalkeeperCeltic Pursue Turkish Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as Joe Hart's Potential Successor
