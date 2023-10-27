Celtic hit with hefty UEFA fine over 'offensive' banner

Celtic have been hit with a hefty fine from UEFA over an"offensive" banner displayed during the Champions League match against Lazio.

The club was also punished for the lighting of fireworks in a second charge from the competition disciplinary body. The first fine was for €20,000 with UEFA stating the breach related to a"Provocative message of an offensive nature, Art. 16(2)(e) DR".Brendan Rodgers slams Celtic festive fixture schedule change

It comes after Celtic were fined €23,400 by UEFA over pyro in the 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Netherlands last month.It read: "Clearly, we are concerned that, despite repeated requests and safety warnings, a small minority continue to use pyrotechnics at Celtic’s matches. The use of pyrotechnics represents a serious risk to the safety of our supporters. headtopics.com

"Celtic has been hit with another significant sanction by UEFA due to this behaviour. Again, the Club requests that this conduct stops."Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

