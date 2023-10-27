Celtic hit with hefty UEFA fine over 'offensive' banner

Celtic have been hit with a hefty fine from UEFA over an"offensive" banner displayed during the Champions League match against Lazio.
The club was also punished for the lighting of fireworks in a second charge from the competition disciplinary body. The first fine was for €20,000 with UEFA stating the breach related to a"Provocative message of an offensive nature, Art. 16(2)(e) DR".
It comes after Celtic were fined €23,400 by UEFA over pyro in the 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Netherlands last month.It read: "Clearly, we are concerned that, despite repeated requests and safety warnings, a small minority continue to use pyrotechnics at Celtic's matches. The use of pyrotechnics represents a serious risk to the safety of our supporters.
"Celtic has been hit with another significant sanction by UEFA due to this behaviour. Again, the Club requests that this conduct stops."
