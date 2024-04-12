Celtic have the chance to extend their lead against St Mirren

With Rangers ' game-in-hand against Dundee postponed yet again this midweek, Celtic have the chance to go four points clear of their arch- Glasgow rivals on Saturday. Brendan Rodgers' side play first this weekend, with the title race continuing to heat up as we approach the post-split excitement. So, having drawn 3-3 at Ibrox last time out, the packed-out crowd at Celtic Park is sure to get right behind the players as they look to make home advantage count against fellow top-six side St Mirren .

Stephen Robinson's men secured their top-six status last weekend, but are currently five points behind Kilmarnock who sit in fourth place - which is guaranteed European football this summer. No, unfortunately, this game has not been selected for live television by broadcasters Sky Sports. Team news However, it did emerge on social media that Callum McGregor did not take part in Thursday's full training session, although this could be just down to the management of his week as part of his recovery from a recent calf injury. Luis Palma and Reo Hatate took part in the full training session, while there was no sign of Daizen Maeda. Cameron Carter-Vickers will look to continue his build-up in first-team minutes with another start alongside Liam Scales at the heart of the Hoops' defence. For the visitors, it remains to be seen if Ryan Strain, Mark O'Hara and James Bolton will come back into the team after dropping out the side that lost 2-1 to Hearts in Paisley last weeken

