Celtic fan shocked to learn team has same number of penalties as rivals Rangers

A worried Celtic fan received an unwelcome fright live on the radio when confronted with the fact his team have been awarded the same amount of penalties as rivals Rangers this season. The title rivals have received 13 spot kicks apiece in the Premiership but one Parkhead regular was lighting up superscoreboard with an unshakeable fear James Tavernier would be making it 14 on Sunday.

But his worry turned to shock when Gordon Duncan reminded him the champions and their title rivals are locked at the top of the league in that particular stat. Gary, from Govan was armed with some misleading numbers as he claimed James Tavernier had scored eight and missed five in the league, however, the Rangers captain has scored 10 and failed to convert on three occasions. The Hoops fan admitted he was scared what lies in store but was left open-mouth when he found out Celtic were sitting on the same tota

