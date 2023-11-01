Celtic come alive to sink St Mirren as Oh strikes but Yang thrills

Celtic showed their mettle to sink St Mirren as Oh climbed off the bench to grab a late winner and secure a vital 2-1 come from behind win.

Conor McMenamin netted the opener to spark a blame game inside the champions' box, David Turnbull levelled eight minutes later and for long spells it seemed it might not be the champions night until a late winner. But the lethargy which blighted the stalemate against Hibs on Saturday was gone and South Korean striker Oh's goal came amid mounting pressure in the final 10 minutes.

A dangerous cocktail of absent ultras and missing talent hinted towards a challenging night for Celtic. And that inkling became a reality after seven minutes when McMenamin ghosted between Liam Scales and Greg Taylor. Recriminations followed but the Buddies weren't bothered as the Irishman celebrated in style. The complaint during the stalemate against St Johnstone was a lack of verve but that was never on evidence from the champions even before the opener. headtopics.com

Game on and it appeared they were primed to race clear when Turnbull's appeal for a handball on Alex Gogic amid a blocked shot proved sage as referee John Beaton was whisked to the monitor by VAR moments later. Turnbull aimed for a second brace of the season but watched his effort crack the post before Luis Palma forced Zach Hemming into an acrobatic save.

The mood music heading into the second half was pinging good vibes but Celtic's dominance to close out the first 45 but St Mirren – emboldened by an unbeaten Premiership away record of two wins and two draws – met the champions up the pitch and created a clutch of half chances with the offside flag their biggest enemy. headtopics.com

