Celtic boss comfortable with referee for Old Firm clash

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he is comfortable with John Beaton being given Sunday's huge Old Firm clash with Rangers at Ibrox and hailed the referee as one of the best Scotland has to offer. It comes just over a month after the Irishman's stinging criticism of Beaton and fellow whistler Don Robertson during his side's 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Rodgers was incensed by the decision to send off Hoops winger Yang Hyun-jun for a challenge on Jambos full back Alex Cochrane, with on field referee Robertson upgrading the initial yellow card shown to the South Korean after consulting Beaton who was on VAR duty in Gorgie. The Celtic manager branded the pair as 'incompetent' in the immediate aftermath of the defeat and was later handed a one game touchline ban for his comment

