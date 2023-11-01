Celtic battle to win over stubborn St Mirren

Oh Hyeon-gyu's late strike saw Scottish Premiership league leaders Celtic come from behind to beat a spirited St Mirren.

Conor McMenamin nodded Stephen Robinson's side in front early on, before David Turnbull's fine finish from the edge of the box levelled the scores. Turnbull missed from the penalty spot just before the break, but with just seven minutes left, Oh fired beyond Zach Hemming to secure all three points.Attempt saved. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odin Holm.Attempt saved. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.Goal! Celtic 2, St. Mirren 1.

The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.'We're on our way to Germany' - Tartan Army celebrate in FranceBob MacIntyre says helping Europe win the Ryder Cup is "everything" after he claims an important point in Rome. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

Celtic vs St Mirren LIVE score and goal updates from the Scottish Premiership clash at ParkheadThe champions are aiming to find the oomph missing against Hibs when the in-form Buddies head to Glasgow's east end. Read more ⮕

Celtic vs St Mirren: TV channel, live stream & kick-offCeltic take on St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership tomorrow night. Read more ⮕

Celtic squad vs St Mirren as Brendan Rodgers names his Reo Hatate successorThere's no let-up for Celtic as their busy schedule continus with a home clash against in-form opposition Read more ⮕

St Mirren midfielder Greg Kiltie recalls embarrassing kit moment at Celtic ParkThe Saints midfielder almost paid the price for his misdemeanour as a youngster at Kilmarnock. Read more ⮕

Stephen Robinson highlights St Mirren squad quality ahead of Celtic Park battleThe Buddies are determined to pick up points in Glasgow this evening. Read more ⮕

Celtic vs St Mirren: Preview and Streaming InformationCeltic's lead at the Premiership summit is under threat as Rangers close in. St Mirren, on the other hand, are in good form and looking to add to Celtic's woes. Find out all the details about the upcoming match and how to stream it. Read more ⮕