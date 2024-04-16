Celtic and Rangers to face tough away fixtures in Scottish Premiership

The action will kick off on Saturday April 27 as Kilmarnock face Hearts, Aberdeen take on Motherwell, Livingston host Ross County and St Johnstone play Hibernian, before the games at the SMiSA Stadium and Dens Park on Sunday. The final Old Firm clash of the season at Celtic Park takes place on May 11 on Sky Sports - with Celtic currently four points clear of Rangers who have a game in hand at Dundee on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen - who have named Elfsborg's Jimmy Thelin as their new manager for next season - will hope to avoid being dragged into that relegation battle. The Dons start with home games against Motherwell and St Johnstone before visiting Hibernian the week after and ending their season against the bottom two, with Livingston at Pittodrie on May 15 and a trip to Ross County on May 19.

