Celtic 2 St Mirren 1: Instant reaction to the burning issues

CELTIC dug out a hard-fought win against an impressive St Mirren outfit as Oh climbed off the bench to bag a crucial three points for the champions.

The midfielder would hit the post with a spot kick soon after though, and Saints managed to frustrate Celtic until Oh popped up with a belter for his first of the season - and more importantly - to earn a win that at times didn't look to be coming.It was revealed this week by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers that James Forrest was still the fastest winger at the club, and he turned to the veteran speed merchant as he rested Daizen Maeda on the left of his attack.

Yang Hyun-Jun in particular looked lively on the left when he came on around the hour mark, while Odin Thiago Holm and Oh asked a different question of the St Mirren defence. For all the talk of the lack of quality on Celtic’s bench over the past few days, their subs certainly played a vital role in earning a priceless three points.Given his lack of recent game time, and the fact that his relationship with the Celtic support seems a little fraught at present given criticism of his performances, this felt like a big night for the Turnbull. headtopics.com

If that endeared him to the home fans though, his celebration perhaps would not have, immediately putting his fingers in his ears to signify that he was ignoring the stick that has often come his way from his own punters.

One step forward, one step back, sadly seems to be the way of his Celtic career, but he was warmly acclaimed as he left the field with 15 minutes remaining, which will be encouraging for the 24-year-old.Celtic’s main defender was taken out of the line-up to protect his knee following his injury lay-off, with Phillips brought in for just his second start for the club, the previous one being against Lazio on Champions League duty. headtopics.com

Celtic vs St Mirren: Preview and Streaming InformationCeltic's lead at the Premiership summit is under threat as Rangers close in. St Mirren, on the other hand, are in good form and looking to add to Celtic's woes. Find out all the details about the upcoming match and how to stream it. Read more ⮕

Celtic vs St Mirren live stream, kick off and Ppv detailsIt's the league leaders facing off against the third-placed side in the Premiership on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

St Mirren’s trip to Celtic not an impossible task, says RobinsonStephen Robinson says St Mirren’s trip to Celtic is tough but not an impossible task. Read more ⮕

Bernardo axed, Maeda starts in 4-3-3: Celtic predicted XI v St MirrenThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

St Mirren midfielder Greg Kiltie recalls embarrassing kit moment at Celtic ParkThe Saints midfielder almost paid the price for his misdemeanour as a youngster at Kilmarnock. Read more ⮕

Stephen Robinson highlights St Mirren squad quality ahead of Celtic Park battleThe Buddies are determined to pick up points in Glasgow this evening. Read more ⮕