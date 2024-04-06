Celebrity Couple Announces Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage

The couple shared the news about their split in a joint story posted to Instagram on Friday. "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the statement said wrote. "In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage." "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been working through this change," the post continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.

We sincerely appreciate you respecting our families' wish for privacy" The divorce comes as Australian actress claimed in her new memoir that Baron Cohen pressured her to appear naked in the 2016 movie, The Brothers Grimsb

