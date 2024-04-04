Celebrity Big Brother Star to Run Half Marathon for Autism Charity

Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches is to take on the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for an autism charity and “normalise being neurodivergent”. The half marathon takes place on April 7 and Riches said he has “always wanted” to take on a challenge to raise money for charity even though “running has never come naturally to me”.

He has fitted in training where he can, which became more challenging when he was “locked away” in the Celebrity Big Brother house in March, but he still managed to do some workouts. “In the mornings, there would usually not be too much to do, so I would do arm and leg workouts and jumping jacks with some of the people in there,” the 22-year-old who lives in Buckinghamshire told the PA news agency.Riches will be raising money for the National Autistic Society, a cause close to his heart as he was diagnosed with autism at the age of nin

Celebrity Big Brother Bradley Riches London Landmarks Half Marathon Autism Charity Neurodivergent National Autistic Society

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches to run London Landmarks Half MarathonRiches will be raising money for the National Autistic Society.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches to run London Landmarks Half MarathonRiches will be raising money for the National Autistic Society.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Big Brother's return date confirmed just days after Celebrity series endsFans of ITV's Celebrity Big Brother, which saw David Potts win the show, can now apply to star in the civilian version of the show which is set to return later this year

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Celebrity Big Brother icon claims 'phoney' Fern Britton staged ITV fall sceneFern Britton was left with a sore head after she accidentally collided with Celebrity Big Brother runner up Nikita Kuzmin on this year's series but former housemate Kim Woodburn is not so convinced.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Louis Walsh ‘regrets’ snarky Celebrity Big Brother comments about famous facesThe former X Factor star was known for his outspoken nature during his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Louis Walsh says he was in 'really bad place' on Celebrity Big BrotherLouis Walsh has opened up about his time on Celebrity Big Brother, admitting that he was in a 'really bad place' and considered quitting the show multiple times

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »