Celebrity Big Brother Star to Run Half Marathon for Autism Charity

Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches is to take on the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for an autism charity and “normalise being neurodivergent”. The half marathon takes place on April 7 and Riches said he has “always wanted” to take on a challenge to raise money for charity even though “running has never come naturally to me”.
He has fitted in training where he can, which became more challenging when he was “locked away” in the Celebrity Big Brother house in March, but he still managed to do some workouts. “In the mornings, there would usually not be too much to do, so I would do arm and leg workouts and jumping jacks with some of the people in there,” the 22-year-old who lives in Buckinghamshire told the PA news agency.Riches will be raising money for the National Autistic Society, a cause close to his heart as he was diagnosed with autism at the age of nin
