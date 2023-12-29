Celebrities Who Had Babies in 2023

From Love Island royalty Molly-Mae Hague, to TOWIE favourites Amy Childs and Ferne McCann, there were many celebs who welcomed bundles of joy in 2023. Some added another little one to their growing brood, while others started a whole new chapter as they began a family with their other halves. Here are the celebs who had babies in the last 12 months... Bambi Fury Molly-Mae Hague started the year on a high note, welcoming her daughter, Bambi, into the world in January.

She announced the news with a gorgeous black and white snap of herself and Tommy with their baby girl. Sharing the news with her 6.8million followers, she simply posted the date, 23/01/23, followed by a white heart emoji. In the hospital picture, Tommy cradled their newborn daughter in his arms, as new mum Molly-Mae leaned in with her arm around his neck, with the new parents beaming into the camera. Prince Rico Paris Fury Paris Fury, wife of heavyweight boxer Tyson, gave birth to her seventh child - Prince Rico Paris Fury, known as Rico.- at 2.29am on September 18, weighing 6lb 13o





