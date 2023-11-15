Celebrities Support Shane MacGowan as He Battles Brain Condition in Hospital

Celebrities have rallied around Shane MacGowan after his wife shared a heartbreaking photo of The Pogues frontman lying in a hospital, using a breathing apparatus as he continues to battle a dangerous brain condition. The Fairytale of New York singer has been in intensive care for months after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis last year, with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke regularly sharing updates of his condition to fans on social media.

MacGowan became the face of The Pogues after they enjoyed a string of successes in the 1980s, with a number successful albums and hits, duetting with the likes of Sinéad O'Connor and Nick Cave later in his career. Irish singer songwriter Imelda May was among those well-wishers hoping for the 65-year-olds fast recovery, commenting on a sweet photo of Victoria kissing her ill husband in hospital: 'Oh darlings. Your love is bright!' May, who had visited the Irishman in hospital in August, had also been close with Kirsty MacColl, who sung alongside The Pogues in their 1987 hi

